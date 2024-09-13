Ash Grove Cement acquires Geofortis LLC

ICR Newsroom By 13 September 2024

Ash Grove Cement (USA) has acquired Geofortis LLC, operator of a raw natural pozzolan milling and classifying line and nearby deposit in Toole, Utah. Since starting production in 2021, Geofortis has obtained approvals for its supplementary cementitious material from agencies in California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

Ash Grove President, Serge Smith, said, “[This venture] aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy and commitment to sustainability. High-quality pozzolan products complement our existing portfolio and will enable us to offer more environmentally friendly solutions to customers. This acquisition reinforces our dedication to developing sustainable solutions that build, connect and improve our world.”

In addition to fly ash substitution, raw or calcined (metakaolin) natural pozzolans are emerging as partial Portland cement replacements in concrete mix designs for projects with low-carbon material requirements. The American Concrete Institute and Natural Pozzolan Association Committee for standards development work have joined together Geofortis and Ash Grove’s site, ramping up the permission for material processing.

