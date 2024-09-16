Cemento Polpaico sees 13% in 2Q revenue

Muriel Bal By 16 September 2024

Chile-based Cemento Polpaico has reported a revenue of CLP75,974.55m (US$83.1m) in the second quarter of 2024, down 12.7 per cent when compared with CLP87,062.56m in the year-ago period. The company’s net loss fell to -CLP2061.89m from -CLP2348.78m in the 2Q23.



In the first half of 2024, the company posted a revenue of CLP159,434.44m, down 12.4 per cent when compared with CLP181,936.39m in the 1H23. Net loss improved to -CLP3262.32m in the 1H24 from -CLP4796.41m in the equivalent period of the previous year.

