Holcim Argentina acquires first electric quarry vehicle

ICR Newsroom By 17 September 2024

Holcim Argentina has announced the addition of an electric truck to its vehicle fleet, contributing to reducing carbon emissions in line with the company’s sustainability strategy.

The company added in a statement, “This is the first electric truck to be used in a quarry within the country, a breakthrough that represents a clear transformation of the construction industry towards a future with more innovation and sustainability.”

Through this New Pure Electric Mining Trick model, of the XGMT brand, Holcim Argentina will avoid the emission of more than 225t of CO 2 per year, equivalent to removing 53.6 cars from circulation or the same CO 2 absorbed by a forest with a surface area of more than 7.5 times the Central Park of Mendoza. In addition, a significant reduction in operating costs and an improvement in the uniformity of the raw material are expected.

Holcim Argentina’s decarbonisation project required a total investment of more than US$300,000 for the acquisition of the truck, installation of a loading station and the adaptation of existing infrastructure. The truck is to be incorporated at the Capdeville plant in the province of Mendoza.

Marilina Moro, head of decarbonisation at Holcim Argentina, said, “Sustainability is at the core of our strategy, and as part of this path we aim to reduce our impact on the planet. That means transforming each of our processes throughout the company’s value chain. The electrification of our internal fleet is one of the key objectives on our path towards the decarbonisation of our quarries, an area in which progress is being made worldwide and in Argentina we are the leading sector.”

With a capacity of 45m3, the truck can transport up to 72t, making it a key part of Holcim’s quarrying operation. Weighing 43t, this truck is both robust and innovative in terms of energy efficiency and operational safety. It features an energy recovery braking system, which allows the battery to be charged during braking, reducing energy consumption and improving operational efficiency. The truck also incorporates an automatic gearbox and a panoramic video system for assistance in reversing manoeuvres, ensuring safer and more precise handling in daily operations.

Published under