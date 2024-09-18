CemNet.com » Cement News » InterCement Participações SA files restructuring plan to Brazilian courts

InterCement Participações SA files restructuring plan to Brazilian courts

InterCement Participações SA files restructuring plan to Brazilian courts
By ICR Newsroom
18 September 2024


InterCement Participações SA (InterCement) has submitted a restructuring plan together with its subsidiaries, InterCement Brasil SA, InterCement Financial Operations BV, IntercCement Trading e Inversiones SA and InterCement Trading e Inversiones Argentina (collectively recuperação extrajudicial (EJ) debtors) to the Brazilian courts.

The plan has been approved by the creditors representing more than a third of the indebtedness subject to the EJ in accordance with Brazilian law. The plan does not impact or restructure any obligations of InterCement or its subsidiaries.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: InterCement Participações SA Brazil Argentina Latin America 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com