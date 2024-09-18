InterCement Participações SA files restructuring plan to Brazilian courts

InterCement Participações SA (InterCement) has submitted a restructuring plan together with its subsidiaries, InterCement Brasil SA, InterCement Financial Operations BV, IntercCement Trading e Inversiones SA and InterCement Trading e Inversiones Argentina (collectively recuperação extrajudicial (EJ) debtors) to the Brazilian courts.
The plan has been approved by the creditors representing more than a third of the indebtedness subject to the EJ in accordance with Brazilian law. The plan does not impact or restructure any obligations of InterCement or its subsidiaries.
