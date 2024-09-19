Cemex introduces new anti-humidity cement

ICR Newsroom By 19 September 2024

Cemex introduced a new water-repellent cement product that the company hopes will extend the life of construction sites. The product is a specialised, anti-humidity cement.

Ricardo Naya, president of Cemex Mexico, said, “At Cemex, we have developed a new specialty cement designed to solve one of the main problems that affects almost every construction site: dampness. Our damp-proof cement is a true “all-in-one”. In addition to its traditional use, it incorporates water-repellent properties that not only protect structures, but also provide a smoother, more uniform finish.”

The company has developed an entirely new formulation to combat moisture in buildings. The result is this additive cement, without the need for complicated dosing, that can be mixed just like traditional grey cement. The specialised damp-proof cement is part of the Vertua family, which is low in CO 2 emissions and therefore has a reduced environmental footprint compared to other similar products on the market.

The new product was presented on 12 September during the Construrama Convention by Naya and Alberto Lozano, vice president of the distribution segment of Cemex Mexico, already available throughout the country.

Published under