Cemex revolutionises operations with AI

ICR Newsroom By 20 September 2024

Cemex (Mexico) has started using MARIA (the Monitoring and Remote Assistance with Artificial Intelligence system). This system permanently, and in real time, captures critical variables of cement plants, such as temperature, oxygen levels, pressure and vibrations.

MARIA knows how to use WhatsApp to send alerts and recommendations automatically to plant operators. It is also capable of using Google Translate to warn them of what is happening, which it detects through sensors and algorithms. On account of MARIA’s 24/7 monitoring, personnel can concentrate on more complex and valuable tasks. The overall performance and quality of operations has been optimised, as well as energy efficiency and safety because response times to incidents are improved and the amount of human error is reduced.

MARIA generates around 5000 alerts from the nearly 30 kilns, 50 cement mills and fuel processing equipment at the company’s 15 plants in Mexico each month. MARIA is a unique system, but Cemex is using a twin in Colombia to support operations.

The company is aware that sustainability and innovation are fundamental to building a better future so it is already planning MARIA’s next steps, which could be generating recommendations on operations or taking control of equipment such as a kiln or mill.

