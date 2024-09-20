Carbon Limit launches heat-reducing SCM

ICR Newsroom By 20 September 2024

US climate technology company Carbon Limit launched its CoolCrete™, a heat-reducing product addition to its range of sustainable concrete additives. The product has been designed to address the ongoing heat crisis and urban heat island effect.



CoolCrete is a functional supplementary cementitious material that reduces the overall carbon footprint of concrete by up to 40 per cent through replacing a portion of conventional cement, says Carbon Limit. "The easy-to-use and highly versatile additive achieves temperature reduction through improved solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance. CoolCrete™ also boosts concrete's ability to reflect sunlight, reducing overall heat absorption while releasing absorbed heat more efficiently. Early data show CoolCrete™-treated products demonstrate a cooling effect of up to 10 or more degrees Celsius at peak temperatures, potentially enabling users to reduce cooling-related energy consumption," according to the company.



Carbon Limit has partnered with NCP Industries and Bison Innovative Products as licensing affiliates.

Published under