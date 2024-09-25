Davenport plant installs FuelFlex Pyrolyzer system

Summit Materials Inc has installed FLsmidth’s FuelFlex Pyrolyzer system, which enhances the use of non-hazardous alternative fuels at its Davenport cement plant in Iowa, USA. The US$38m investment expands Summit’s Green America Recycling operation, enabling the plant to replace about 55 per cent of its fossil fuel usage with non-hazardous waste, according to the company.

“As part of our commitment to being the most socially responsible construction materials company, we are proud to pioneer and invest in innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Anne Noonan, president and CEO of Summit Materials. “As the largest US-based cement company, it’s our responsibility to lead in addressing emission-reduction goals in a way that adds value. The FuelFlex investment is a tremendous opportunity to meet our sustainability targets while delivering significant savings to our bottom line.

“We estimate this project will cut our coal and petcoke consumption by over 50,000t annually while delivering significant savings annually,” Ms Noonan adds. “This investment clearly demonstrates that we are building a cement business capable of meeting the opportunities and challenges of a dynamic marketplace.”

David Loomes, executive vice president and president of Summit’s cement segment, added: “We identified FuelFlex as a cutting-edge technology that not only reduces our reliance on fossil fuels but also improves plant efficiencies, material flow and overall throughput,” Mr Loomes says. “Summit’s a leader in using waste materials to fuel our cement plants. This unique strength creates benefits for our customers and communities by consuming waste, which would otherwise be incinerated or landfilled, while delivering a vital construction material with lower embodied carbon.

“I commend our entire team for their tireless efforts in safely completing this project,” he adds. “Their flawless execution truly exemplifies our Summit values, extends our sustainability leadership and enhances the overall quality of our business.”

