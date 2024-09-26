Ambuja is first global cement company to join Alliance for Industry Decarbonization

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has become the first cement company in the world to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID). The alliance, coordinated by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), is aimed at accelerating the transition to Net Zero in energy-intensive sectors in line with the Paris Agreement. This move underscores Ambuja's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050, with its targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

In line with its decarbonisation efforts, Ambuja Cements has announced an INR100bn (US$1.19bn) investment in renewable energy projects, including 1GW of green power and 376MW from waste heat recovery systems, which will enable the company to power 60 per cent of its expanded capacity by 2028. This step follows Ambuja’s notable sustainability achievements in FY23-24, where it utilised over 8.6Mt of waste-derived resources, became 11 times water positive and eight times plastic negative.

Karan Adani, non-executive director of Ambuja Cements, highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating: “Joining the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation allows us to collaborate with global peers to share and gain insights into decarbonisation strategies.”

The Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation brings together private and public stakeholders to facilitate cooperation and foster effective decarbonisation strategies. This partnership allows Ambuja to further its sustainability journey as one of the lowest emission intensity cement producers globally, playing a crucial role in the company’s long-term sustainability strategy.

