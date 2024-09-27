Kinshasa cement prices surge on cement shortage

27 September 2024

A lack of supply is driving up cement prices in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The price of a 50kg bag of grey cement has increased to XAF40,000 (US$67.91), up from XAF33,000.



The Ministry of National Economy has attributed the price rise to the scarcity of the product on the capital’s market due to the strike of truck drivers serving the RN1 road from Kinshasa and Matadi.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Mukoko Samba, has warned cement distributors not to speculate. He said that speculators would be subject to the sanctions provided by price and competition legislation.

