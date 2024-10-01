Ambuja's proposed Ramannapet plant sparks local outcry over pollution

01 October 2024

Plans for a new cement factory near Ramannapet have raised concerns among local residents over potential environmental impacts. The proposed plant, submitted by Ambuja Cement, would cover 70a and represents an investment of INR14bn (US$167.1m).

The land, originally acquired for a dry port several years ago, has now been earmarked for the cement plant, sparking alarm among farmers and residents. Concerns focus on the possible release of toxic gases, which could affect air quality, water sources, and agricultural lands up to 14km away, including the Musi River.

The Pollution Control Board is set to hold a public hearing on 23 October to address these concerns. Local farmer groups, including the Rythu Sangam, have expressed fears that fertile agricultural land could be damaged, reducing crop yields by as much as 30 per cent due to water contamination.

Rythu Sangam district president, Meka Ashok Reddy, warned that the factory could turn productive fields into wasteland and that the nearby villages would face significant environmental challenges if the project proceeds. The factory's potential pollution, combined with existing water contamination issues from the Musi River, poses a significant risk to the area's farming communities.

Ambuja Cement is seeking state approval for the plant, but local opposition highlights the growing concern over balancing industrial development with environmental sustainability.

