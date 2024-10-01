Holcim plans new US$44m calcined clay processing line in Czech Republic

Holcim Cesko is set to embark on its largest investment to date with the construction of a new calcined clay processing line at its Cížkovice cement plant, worth CZK1bn (US$44m). This cutting-edge project, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, is part of Holcim’s broader decarbonisation initiative aimed at reducing energy intensity and eliminating reliance on fossil fuels. By incorporating calcined clay, a low-carbon material, the new line will significantly reduce CO 2 emissions and enhance production efficiency.

Berthold Kren, director of Holcim Cesko, highlighted the importance of this investment, marking a major milestone in the company’s sustainability goals. The project has also secured a CZK330m grant from the Ministry of Environment's modernisation fund, further supporting its eco-friendly ambitions. The company plans to replace fossil fuels with alternative energy sources, including waste-derived fuels, and benefit from locally sourced materials, reducing transportation emissions.

Founded in 1898, the Cížkovice plant is a key player in Holcim’s global operations. Holcim, headquartered in Switzerland, employs over 60,000 people worldwide and is a leader in sustainable building solutions across over 70 countries.

