Wonder Cement to increase its number of IKN clinker coolers

Peter Bell By 03 October 2024

Wonder Cement has ordered several IKN Pendulum coolers for its Nimbahera cement plant. The coolers will be installed on existing lines 1 and 2 and a new line 5 at the Nimbahera facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, India.

Each of the clinker coolers has a capacity of 8500tpd. The company will operate a total of five IKN coolers, once the installations are completed. Mr Yogender and Mr Pankaj Joshi from Wonder Cement recently visited the IKN office for an engaging discussion on the ongoing projects, which include the new 'Nimbahera Line 5' production line to increase the plant’s cement capacity from 2.5Mta to 3.25Mta. The Nimbahera plant is also receiving a new 40MW captive power plant as part of the upgrade.

