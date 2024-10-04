Argos Puerto Rico fined US$111,000 for 'Clean Air Act' violations

ICR Newsroom By 04 October 2024

Argos Puerto Rico Corp, operator of a Portland cement plant in Dorado, has reached a settlement with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) following 'Clean Air Act' violations. The company has agreed to pay a US$111,000 penalty and invest over US$200,000 in supplemental environmental projects (SEPs), including the installation of solar energy systems at local schools.

The violations, identified through EPA inspections, information requests and record reviews, revealed non-compliance with several Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards. Specifically, Argos failed to meet emissions standards for dioxins and furans over a 130-day period, missed total hydrocarbon testing for one day, and did not monitor mercury emissions for 19 days. Additionally, the company violated reporting requirements on 12 occasions. The MACT standards are designed to limit hazardous air pollutants, and such violations can lead to increased environmental and public health risks.

As part of the settlement, Argos will install solar rooftop systems and battery backup units at two schools: Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos in San Juan and Elisa Dávila Vázquez Elementary School in Vega Alta. The SEPs, though not legally required, offer environmental benefits to the local community by ensuring reliable power for these institutions, particularly in Puerto Rico where energy grid instability is an ongoing issue.

“These projects go beyond compliance, providing significant benefits to the community by installing renewable energy systems that ensure continuous learning and emergency shelter during power disruptions,” said EPA Regional Administrator, Lisa Garcia. She further highlighted that solar power with battery storage enhances Puerto Rico’s resilience in the face of grid challenges and natural disasters.

At the time of reporting, Argos had not commented on the settlement. However, the SEPs mark a commitment not only to addressing regulatory issues but also to fostering environmental stewardship in the region. Portland cement production, a critical component in infrastructure development, is a major source of industrial emissions, making compliance with environmental regulations particularly crucial for cement manufacturers.

Published under