Potosí cement plant starts operations with new deposit

ICR Newsroom By 07 October 2024

The Potosí cement plant has officially begun operations using raw materials sourced from the Turucaya deposit, following the recent enactment of a law that approves the contract for its exploitation. This development follows months of pressure from social organisations and local institutions, marking a significant step forward for cement production in the region, particularly after the plant's inauguration in November 2023.

The law for the Mining Administrative Contract was signed between the Potosí - Chuquisaca Regional Mining Administrative Jurisdictional Authority (AJAM) and Empresa Pública Productiva Cementos de Bolivia (Ecebol). Located 12 kilometers from the capital, the plant has the capacity to produce 260,000tpa of cement using raw materials from the new Turucaya deposit.

Previously, the plant's operations were sustained by transporting raw material from Ecebol Oruro. Now, with direct access to the nearby limestone deposit, the continuity of operations is secured. The project represents an investment of BOB2.135m (US$308,334), ensuring a steady supply of raw materials to support the plant’s future production.

Construction of the plant faced challenges under the administration of Jeanine Áñez, where work was halted between 2019 and 2020. However, under President Luis Arce, the government renewed its commitment to the project, ensuring both gas provision and the installation of the necessary electrical infrastructure to keep the cement plant operational.

The Potosí cement plant features various production areas, including limestone crushing, raw meal grinding, clinkerization, cement grinding, bagging and dispatch units, alongside quality control laboratories and administrative offices. These facilities ensure that the plant adheres to stringent quality standards, integral to the production process.

This development reinforces Potosí’s role in strengthening Bolivia's cement production industry, an achievement widely welcomed by local communities and regional authorities alike.

