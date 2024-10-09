Sonmez Cement to add second production line

Peter Bell By 09 October 2024

Sonmez Cement has announced an expansion at its Adana Ceyhan plant in Adana Yumurtalik Free Zone, Turkey. The modernisation will see clinker production rise at the facility to 5.63Mta and cement production increased to 6.89Mta with completion of the second production line.

The new line will itself have a clinker capacity of 2.16Mta and a cement capacity of 4.73Mta. The second line will consume approximately 120MkWh/year. Approximately 50 per cent of the energy for the new clinker line will come from a waste heat recovery unit. The current facility has an energy production capacity of 9.9MWh, and the capacity of the new facility is planned to be 17.622MWh.

