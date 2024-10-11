BDEAC funds expansion of EGIN SA's cement production in Cameroon

ICR Newsroom By 11 October 2024

The Development Bank of the Central African States (BDEAC) has announced in its 2023 annual report that it is financing the expansion of Entreprise Générale Industrielle SA (EGIN SA), a key Cameroonian cement manufacturer. The project will increase EGIN SA's production capacity at its Douala plant from 200,000-500,000tpa. This expansion, valued at XAF19bn (US$31.7m), will help meet the growing demand for high-quality cement in the Cameroonian market.

This marks Bdeac’s second financing for the plant, following an earlier XAF3.5bn contribution under its 2017-2022 Strategic Plan, which increased capacity from 100,000-300,000tpa. The latest funding is part of a broader initiative by BDEAC to support key sectors, including industry and agribusiness, with a total investment of XAF11.1bn.

Despite being operational since 2017, EGIN SA’s "Lion" brand cement has had limited visibility in the local market, primarily due to modest production capacity compared to competitors like Cimencam, Dangote, and Cimaf. The new expansion, supported by tax and customs exemptions provided by Cameroon’s 2013 investment incentives law, is expected to enhance the plant’s market presence.

This project aligns with broader efforts to bolster Cameroon’s cement production infrastructure to cater to domestic needs and reduce reliance on imports.

