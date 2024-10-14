City Cement and Next Generation SCM launch low carbon concrete in Saudi Arabia

14 October 2024

Nizak Mining Company, a subsidiary of City Cement, has partnered with UK-based industrial group Next Generation SCM to establish a groundbreaking joint venture producing low carbon concrete in Saudi Arabia. The venture will launch the kingdom's first calcined clay supplementary cementitious material (SCM) production facility, with an initial annual capacity of 350,000t, aiming to double this by the second year.

The Riyadh-based factory, slated to begin mass production by Q3 2025, will use patented technology from Danish firm CemGreen, achieving a 95-100 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions for each tonne of Portland cement replaced by SCM. This innovation is key to reducing the environmental impact of concrete production, a critical component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals.

“This is a revolution in how we build,” said Christian Husum, CEO of Next Generation SCM, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable construction materials in rapidly urbanising regions.

City Cement’s CEO, Majed Alosailan, emphasised the joint venture’s role in both job creation and regional exports, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s leadership in sustainable infrastructure.

The initiative also marks a milestone for UK-Saudi collaboration in reducing carbon emissions from the construction industry. The joint venture positions Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global shift toward sustainable building practices.

