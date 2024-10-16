FCT Combustion wins European burner order

ICR Newsroom By 16 October 2024

FCT Combustion has signed a contract to supply a new combustion system for a clinker kiln in Europe. The main target of the project is to increase the usage of alternative fuel, to decrease the CO 2 emissions of the line.

FCT will supply a main burner for firing up to 80 per cent solid alternative fuels including animal meal, fluff, and solid recovered fuel (SRF). The burner is also designed to burn coal and natural gas.

A complete spare burner, accessories, and spare parts will also be supplied as part of the project, which is scheduled for delivery by the end of the year and for commissioning during the next winter stoppage in 2025.

