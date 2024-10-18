New near-zero emissions cement

ICR Newsroom By 18 October 2024

Researchers from UCLA’s Institute for Carbon Management (ICM) have developed a method to reduce carbon emissions in cement production drastically.

Their new ZeroCal process aims to eliminate up to 98 per cent of the carbon emissions generated during cement production. The process not only tackles the emissions caused by the breakdown of limestone but also proposes a clean, energy-efficient way to heat cement kilns.

Gaurav Sant, professor of sustainability at UCLA Samueli, said: "The ZeroCAL approach offers an elegant solution to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions associated with the process of cement production.”

The ZeroCAL method addresses both the decomposition and heating stages of cement production. The team developed a way to use calcium hydroxide, a zero-carbon precursor for cement, rather than using calcium oxide. This alternative material emits only water upon heating, eliminating CO 2 emissions from the calcination process.

