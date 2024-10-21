ADOCEM signs training and research agreement with BARNA

Muriel Bal By 21 October 2024

The Dominican Association of Portland Cement Producers, ADOCEM, and the BARNA High Management School have signed a collaboration agreement to strengthen the link between the cement industry and academic training.



The agreement, signed by the president of ADOCEM, Giuseppe Maniscalco, and the rector of BARNA, Paulo Alves, establishes a series of joint initiatives that include the realisation of workshops, the participation of BARNA professors in ADOCEM events and other academic activities by companies in the cement sector. In addition, it also provides for joint research project as well as the dissemination of scholarship programmes to promote academic excellence among ADOCEM members.



Both institutions underline the importance of this alliance to promote the sustainable development of the cement industry and contribute to the country's economic growth. According to Mr Maniscalco, “this agreement reinforces our commitment to innovation and the development of the construction sector, which is key to the advancement of the Dominican Republic, resulting in better companies, resources, prepared people, better educated and trained people in the sector.” For his part, Paulo Alves highlighted that “BARNA will continue to contribute to the progress of the country through the training of leaders with an integral and humanistic vision, capable of transforming organisations.”

