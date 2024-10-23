Greenfield plant launched in Kazakhstan

ICR Newsroom By 23 October 2024

A new project has been launched in the village of Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district, Asgaran settlement, reported Kazakhstan Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to Mr Jabbarov, AzCement will have a production capacity of 60,000tpa and is expected to create 70 jobs.

The facility is financed by state-owned Azerbaijan Investment Co and Shahbulag Mining. The plant aims to enhance the infrastructure and industrial potential of the liberated territories and contribute to the economic development of the region, the minister added.

Published under