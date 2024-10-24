CemNet.com » Cement News » Republic Cement’s Bulacan plant invests in solar power

Republic Cement’s Bulacan plant invests in solar power
By ICR Newsroom
24 October 2024


Republic Cement has signed a multiyear contract with Aboitiz Upgrade Solar,Inc (AUSI) to supply 14MWp of solar power to its Bulacan cement plant. This partnership is a key component of Republic’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance cost efficiency by tapping into renewable energy.

This clean energy solution aligns with the company’s broader goal of sustainable manufacturing and energy efficiency, essential for its energy-intensive operations. The collaboration with AUSI, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power and Upgrade Energy Philippines, reflects both companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability at Republic Cement. 

