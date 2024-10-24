Dalmia Cement plans 100% renewably-powered plant in Madhya Pradesh

ICR Newsroom By 24 October 2024

Dalmia Cement has announced plans to construct a 4Mta cement plant in Madhya Pradesh, becoming the first such facility in India to operate entirely on renewable energy. The project, valued at approximately INR30bn (US$356.82m) was revealed by Group Managing Director, Punit Dalmia, during the fifth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Rewa district on Wednesday.

The new plant is part of Dalmia Cement’s broader commitment to sustainability and clean energy, with the company aiming to lead the way in green cement production. Addressing the conclave, Dalmia emphasised the group’s ongoing efforts in skill development, announcing the establishment of a Diksha Centre in the state to foster local talent.

The event also saw the Madhya Pradesh government secure investment proposals totalling INR310bn, which are expected to generate around 28,000 jobs. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, highlighted the state’s pro-investment policies, encouraging industrialists to consider the region. Additionally, he announced an incentive scheme, offering INR5000 to women employed in industrial units across the state.

Significant investments were pledged in renewable energy, with commitments amounting to INR180bn, marking the largest contribution to the sector. Further proposals were made in the cement, food processing and mining industries.

Patanjali Group Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna Ji, also announced plans to establish a food processing facility in Rewa, with an investment of INR10bn. He highlighted the project’s potential to directly benefit local farmers and revealed plans to develop a yoga and ayurveda centre in Ujjain, further expanding Patanjali’s footprint in Madhya Pradesh.

Published under