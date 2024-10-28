Fauji Cement saw profit rise to 24% in 1QFY24-25

ICR Newsroom By 28 October 2024

Fauji Cement has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about its financial results for the 1QFY24-25, which ended on 30 September 2024. The company earned a profit after tax of PKR3.2bn (US$11.52m) compared to PKR2.6bn in the same period last year, an increase of 24 per cent (YoY). Its net profit ratio was 14 per cent compared to 13 per cent YoY.



The company announcement says that the gross profit margin improved to 34 per cent compared to 31 per cent YoY. This is mainly attributable to improved domestic sales, stable sale prices and cost optimisation initiatives the management took. Higher usage of local coal and multiple types of alternative fuels, reduction in the cost of power by further enhancing solar power generation and optimisation of fixed costs contributed towards achieving the overall results.



by Abdul Rab Sidiqqi, Pakistan



