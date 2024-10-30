Power Cement appoints Muhammad Arif Habib as chairman of the board

ICR Newsroom By 30 October 2024

Power Cement Ltd has announced the appointment of Muhammad Arif Habib as its new chairman of the board, effective October 28, 2024. Mr Habib replaces Nasim Beg, marking a significant shift in the leadership of one of Pakistan’s key cement producers.

Muhammad Arif Habib, a well-known figure in Pakistan's corporate landscape, brings extensive experience in the finance and investment sectors. As chairman of Arif Habib Corp Ltd, one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, his expertise spans industries including banking, securities, cement and real estate. His involvement in Power Cement signals a continued commitment to strengthening and expanding Pakistan’s cement sector, particularly as infrastructure demands grow in the region.

Power Cement plays a key role in Pakistan's construction and infrastructure development. With production facilities located in Nooriabad Industrial Area, Power Cement is positioned to meet the rising demand for construction materials across the country. This appointment is expected to bolster Power Cement’s strategic vision, focussing on sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange and relevant stakeholders have been informed of this leadership change.

