US and Puerto Rican cement markets contract in July

Muriel Bal By 30 October 2024

Total deliveries of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico slipped 2.9 per cent YoY to 9.29Mt in July 2024 when compared with July 2023, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois were the largest off-takers of Portland and blended cement in July, accounting for 38.5 per cent of shipments in the month.



The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement in July – Texas, Missouri, California, Florida, and Michigan – accounted for 38.6 per cent of the cement produced.



Masonry cement deliveries picked up by 3.2 per cent YoY to 197,000t in July 2024. Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, California and Georgia – the country’s leading markets for this type of cement – accounted for 60.5 per cent of shipments in July.



US clinker production decreased 2.9 per cent YoY to 6.63Mt in July. Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama were the country’s leading clinker-producing states.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and the San Juan customs district in Puerto Rico, were 2.47Mt, representing a 10.6 per cent drop from the volume imported in July 2023.



January-July 2024

In the January-July 2024 period US and Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement shipments were down 5.2 per cent YoY, falling to 58.6Mt. Of the total blended cement volume, approximately 32Mt, or 97 per cent, was Portland limestone cement (Type IL) with Texas being the largest market for these products.



In the 7M24 masonry cement shipments declined 6.6 per cent YoY to 1.31Mt.



US clinker production decreased by 5.5 per cent in the 7M24 to 40.2Mt when compared with the 7M23.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico saw a 5.3 per cent YoY fall to 15.1Mt in the January-July 2024 period.

