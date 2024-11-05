Aktobecem to build cement plant in western Kazakhstan

Muriel Bal By 05 November 2024

Aktobecem plans to build a new cement plant in the Aktobe region, Kazakhstan, according to Trend News Agency. The 2Mta project is valued at US$143.1m.



Aktobe’s aim, Askhatar Sakharov, met with investors from Singapore and Kazakhstan to discuss the development of the project.



"We are ready to support the implementation of the cement plant project. This enterprise will make a significant contribution to the development of the construction industry in the region by providing the local market with high-quality cement and creating new jobs. Furthermore, the implementation of this project will attract additional investments and contribute to the economic growth of our region," Shakharov noted during the meeting with investors.



It is expected that the launch of the project will create more than 500 jobs as well as open up new opportunities for local construction companies. The new plant is anticipated to cover 80 per cent of Aktobe’s cement required and reduce logistics costs.

