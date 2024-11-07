The 9th International VDZ Congress opens

Christian Knell, president of the German Cement Works Association (VDZ), officially opened the 9th International VDZ Congress with over 600 participants in Düsseldorf and called for government support to decarbonise the industry.



"The cement and concrete industry is probably undergoing its biggest transformation ever. Step by step, we are decarbonising our value chain”, emphasised the VDZ President. “There is no alternative, we must deliver a net-zero cement and concrete value chain and we will deliver if we get the right framework conditions and the support of governments and society." The VDZ Congress is the international scientific forum for the cement industry and its suppliers, addressing key challenges and developments to the sector. This year's focus is on shaping the transformation together, eg in the fields of carbon capture (CCUS), process technology, digitalisation and binder technology.

The global construction industry is facing a significant demand for its services, even in regions such as Central Europe, where economic conditions are currently challenging. "Cement and concrete are needed, and it is up to us to decarbonise them," said Martin Schneider, Chief Executive of VDZ. "Our sector is going to be part of a bigger solution. We will continue to contribute to global wellbeing while achieving net-zero and resource efficiency in our processes and in the value chain."

The 9th International VDZ Congress 2024, under the theme of "Shaping the transformation together" will present a comprehensive overview of strategies for the cement and concrete industry to gradually reduce its CO2 emissions, energy demand, and electricity consumption while ensuring the sustainability and future-oriented development of its products. Speakers from leading international institutions, cement producers and equipment suppliers will share their knowledge on the latest developments concerning the transformation of the industry on its way towards climate neutrality.

The opening day will provide an overview of transformation issues along the cement and concrete value chain. These topics will be further explored on the second day in the sessions "Decarbonisation through carbon capture," "Decarbonisation through process development” and “Digitalisation to increase efficiencies." The third day of the congress will feature the sessions "Process control - emission abatement" and "Binder technology - existing and new concepts."

