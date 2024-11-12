Geseke CCS project reaches technical planning phase

In October, with the awarding of the contract, for GeZero between Heidelberg Materials and Fluor Corp the GeZero Carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at Geseke cement plant enters a crucial technical planning phase. The technical planning is expected to be completed by next spring, with construction set to begin in 2026.



The front-end engineering design (FEED) represents the detailed technical planning for the GeZero decarbonisation project, the first large-scale CO 2 capture and storage facility of Heidelberg Materials in Germany.

Christian Knell, spokesperson of the management of Heidelberg Materials Germany, stated: "With GeZero, the first inland CCS facility on an industrial scale, we are pioneering in the German market. Good and methodical preparation is essential for large projects of this kind. Therefore, collaboration on the FEED study with such an experienced partner is a crucial factor for the further implementation of the project."

GeZero utilises advanced oxyfuel technology for CO 2 capture in combination with a CO 2 purification and liquefaction plant. To pave the way for inland CCS facilities, a CO 2 transport solution via rail is part of the planning until the necessary pipeline infrastructure is available. Additionally, a local CO 2 storage hub is to be developed as an interim storage facility. The energy requirements for the operation of the facility will be met entirely by renewable energies. A new photovoltaic system in the vicinity of the plant will help meet this demand.

The GeZero project aims to establish a complete CCS value chain for the Geseke site in the interior of North Rhine-Westphalia. GeZero is funded by the EU Innovation Fund, which focusses on flagship projects with European added value that can lead to significant emissions reductions.





