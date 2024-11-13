Hanson Australia rebrands as Heidelberg Materials Australia

Hanson Australia has officially rebranded as Heidelberg Materials Australia, aligning with the global rebranding strategy of its parent company, Heidelberg Materials AG, initiated in September 2022. This marks a significant milestone for the company, originally founded as Pioneer in 1949 and later acquired by Hanson PLC in 2000. Heidelberg Materials took ownership in 2007 to strengthen its position in the Australian market, particularly in ready-mixed concrete and aggregates.

The rebrand unites Heidelberg Materials’ global operations under a single identity, aimed at enhancing its offerings and commitment to sustainability. “This transformation cements our role as a leader in innovative, low-carbon building solutions,” said Phil Schacht, chief executive of Heidelberg Materials Australia.

Hanson UK has also transitioned to the Heidelberg Materials name, with Simon Willis, CEO of Heidelberg Materials UK, emphasising the strategic benefits. “A unified brand identity enables us to better address global challenges such as climate change and digitalisation,” he noted.

Heidelberg Materials Australia currently operates 210 concrete plants, 71 quarries, four asphalt plants, five recycling facilities, and one landfill site, providing a comprehensive range of concrete, aggregates, asphalt and sustainable materials. The company also holds a 50 per cent stake in Cement Australia, the largest cement supplier in the country.

The roll-out of the new branding across sites and vehicles will continue over the next two years, reflecting the company’s vision for unified global operations while maintaining strong local market presence and customer focus.