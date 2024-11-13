Lafarge Africa inaugurates AFR platform at Mfamosing plant

13 November 2024

Lafarge Africa Plc has launched its new alternative fuel and raw material (AFR) platform at the Mfamosing plant in Cross River State, Nigeria, aiming to replace conventional fossil fuels with energy derived from non-recyclable waste. The initiative aligns with Lafarge’s commitment to reducing CO 2 emissions and supports Holcim Group’s global net-zero strategy.

At the launch event, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa, stated, “This facility enables us to lower CO 2 emissions and sets new standards in sustainability and innovation across Nigeria.” He also highlighted its role in creating jobs for local businesses involved in waste collection and logistics, fostering economic growth in the region.

Daniel Adedokun, head of Lafarge Geocycle, emphasised the platform’s alignment with Nigeria’s net-zero goals, aiming to scale its impact through strengthened partnerships with industries and communities. Government officials, including representatives from Cross River State, praised the project for its environmental and economic benefits. Hon Moses Osogi, commissioner for environment, noted Lafarge’s leadership in “turning waste into wealth” and pledged the ministry’s support.

The Mfamosing plant, one of Nigeria’s largest cement facilities, is strategically located in Cross River State, a key industrial hub, making it an ideal site for implementing sustainable practices and advancing local circular economy initiatives.

The AFR platform marks a significant step towards a circular economy, advancing Nigeria’s sustainable development goals while reducing waste and lowering the cement sector’s environmental impact.

