Asia Cement reports stable 3Q revenue but net profit falls 30%

Muriel Bal By 14 November 2024

Taiwanese cement producer Asia Cement Corp has reported a revenue of TWD19,953.2m (US$614.9m) in the third quarter of 2024, up 0.3 per cent YoY when compared with the 3Q23, when revenue reached TWD19,893.9m.



The company posted a pretax profit of TWD2254.8m, down 31.2 per cent YoY from TWD3278.6m in the 3Q23.



Net profit declined by 29.9 per cent YoY to TWD1896.3m in the 3Q24 from TWD2705.6m in the year-ago period.

