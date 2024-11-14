Chia Hsin Cement profits triple in 3Q24

Muriel Bal By 14 November 2024

Taiwan-based Chia Hsin Cement Corp saw a five per cent pick-up in revenue to TWD775.7m (US$23.9m) in the 3Q24 from TWD738.5m in the year-ago period.



Pretax profits tripled from TWD132.2m in the 3Q23 to TWD537.4m in the 3Q24 while the company’s net profit surged by 312.6 per cent YoY to TWD484.6m from TWD117.4m in the 3Q24.

Published under