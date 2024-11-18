Heidelberg Materials and Enagás sign carbon capture collaboration agreement

Enagás CEO Arturo Gonzalo and Heidelberg Materials Hispania CEO Jesús Ortiz have signed an agreement to jointly develop a decarbonisation project linked to the capture, transport, liquefaction and subsequent permanent storage or use of CO 2 .



Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Heidelberg Materials will develop CO 2 capture technologies at its facilities in northern Spain. Enagás will study solutions for transport, liquefaction, storage and loading onto ships at its regasification terminals.



Enagás CEO Arturo Gonzalo stressed that, “this agreement will allow Enagás to continue to advance, with an industrial benchmark such as Heidelberg Materials, in our joint commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and to play a relevant role in achieving the decarbonisation objectives in Spain and Europe ”. Along these lines, the CEO of Enagás added that “the development of more effective sustainable CO 2 management technologies is key to successfully addressing the decarbonisation of non-recyclable sectors.”



Jesús Ortiz added, “ At Heidelberg Materials Hispania, relying on the know-how and global leadership of our group, we want to contribute to the transformation of the construction materials sector in Spain. We offer our clients sustainable products and solutions adapted to their needs and their own sustainability objectives, including 100 per cent carbon-free products, thanks to the capture of CO 2 . I trust that the path we have taken will be a reference and an incentive to move towards a sustainable construction model committed to carbon neutrality and the circular economy in Spain.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will develop a feasibility study, technical design of CO 2 capture and transport infrastructure, quality specifications and an economic study.



Reducing CO 2 emissions and transporting them are of growing interest. The results of Enagás' non-binding Call For Interest process, presented on the Second Hydrogen Day in January 2024, identified a total of 37 companies interested in capturing CO 2 - to reduce a total of 10.4Mta - and 53 companies interested in having infrastructure for its transport and storage.

