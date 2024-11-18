Thatta Cement Co expect to to export cement to Europe in 2024

ICR Newsroom By 18 November 2024

Thatta Cement Co Ltd (THCCL) held a corporate briefing on 15 November to discuss FY24's financial results and prospects. Management reports that the company will likely enable exports by the end of this year to Eastern Europe.

BMA Research, encompassing the key highlights of the briefing, reported that the cement company has a total power requirement of 10MW, which is being met through a combination of sources: 3.5MW from a solar plant, 3.5MW from waste heat recovery (WHR), and the remainder from a 23.1MW captive plant and the grid. Additionally, the company receives a 60/40 per cent mix of gas and RLNG and has not faced any supply issues over the past year, with no expected problems moving forward.

The company has successfully installed a 3.5MW solar plant and is nearing completion of an additional 1.5MW solar plant. Furthermore, the company is constructing a 4.8MW windmill with a capital expenditure of PKR1.63bn (US$5.87m), expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of FY25. The company plans to continue investing in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power.

The company is exploring an expansion plan and is in discussions with Chinese suppliers. THCCL is assessing whether the Chinese plant can integrate with its existing FLSmidth setup. According to management, the 1000tpd Chinese plant is expected to cost approximately PKR1.3bn. The company is also considering acquiring plants such as Dadabhoy Cement and Rohri Cement Factory.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan

Published under