Ultracem welcomes President to discuss new plant

ICR Newsroom By 20 November 2024

Ultracem management met with the President of the Republic of Guatemala. Members of Ultracem's management team, both from the corporate and the operation in Guatemala, had an audience last Friday with His Excellency the President of the Republic of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, at the National Palace.



During the hearing, Ultracem representatives commented to the president about the important investment of US$40m new cement plant that will allow the company to become an important player in the construction of infrastructure in the country. The occasion was taken to invite President Arévalo to visit the plant, located in the department of Escuintla.



He was also told of the importance of promoting an environment of competition that fosters a greater generation of sources of employment and economic development for the country.





