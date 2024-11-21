Pakistan's cement and clinker exports rise in 4MFY24-25

Pakistan's cement and clinker exports have increased by 12.39 per cent to a value of US$104.61m (2.857Mt) in the first four months of the FY24-25 (July-October 2024), compared to US$93.08m (2.4Mt) during the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The export volume also saw a significant rise of 18.7 per cent YoY. In Pakistani rupee terms, export revenue grew by a modest 8.2 per cent to PKR29.09bn (US$104.6m).



A particularly positive trend was observed in October 2024, when PBS data indicated that exports from the cement sector experienced a MoM growth of 38.4 per cent, reaching US$39.42m, up from US$28.49m in September 2024. This reflects an increase in volume of 33 per cent, rising to 1.064Mt from 800,711t in September 2024. YoY cement exports surged by 49.3 per cent in value and 45.602 per cent in quantity compared to October 2023, with exports of 731,380t valued at US$26.4m.

