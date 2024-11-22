Thung Song Cement joins the WCA

ICR Newsroom By 22 November 2024

The World Cement Association (WCA) reports that Siam Cement (Thung Song) Co Ltd of Thailand, has joined WCA as its newest corporate member.



Founded in 1962, Siam Cement Thung Song, a subsidiary of Siam Cement Group Public Co Ltd (SCG), is Thailand’s only cement plant in the southern region. As a key production base for the group, the company exports products to 10 countries across three regions, reinforcing its longstanding influence in the sector. Siam Cement Thung Song has built its reputation as a regional leader by offering a comprehensive range of high-quality cement products, catering to diverse construction needs from residential and commercial projects to large infrastructure developments.



With extensive industry experience, Siam Cement Thung Song has introduced advanced technologies to drive sustainable production and environmental stewardship, supporting its commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. The company has implemented significant measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the use of alternative fuels, investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies, and the development of innovative carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) techniques. Through solar and biomass initiatives, Siam Cement Thung Song has also enhanced its renewable energy capacity, further lowering emissions and contributing to sustainable energy practices across its production sites.



In addition to its energy efficiency and decarbonisation strategies, the company actively engages in CSR programmes focussed on community development and environmental conservation. These initiatives align with Siam Cement Thung Song’s mission to drive positive societal impact while advancing the global cement industry towards a low-carbon future.



“We are delighted to welcome Siam Cement Thung Song to our global network. Their dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability aligns well with WCA’s mission to foster improvement in the cement industry worldwide. We look forward to their active involvement in WCA's initiatives, including our committees and member forums,” says Ian Riley, CEO of WCA.



“As a member of the WCA, Siam Cement Thung Song is looking forward to accessing valuable industry insights, expanding our network, and contributing to the advancement of global standards and best practices in cement production,” says Surachai Nimlaor, president of Cement and Green Solution Business, SCG of Siam Cement Thung Song.

