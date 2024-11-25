Advertisement

Building materials supplier Aggregate Industries (UK), part of the Holcim group, has appointed a new head of Geocycle to support the company’s ambitious decarbonisation plans. Karl Sheehan is appointed the role, with the company stating that he brings a wealth of experience thanks to his 16 years in waste management, compliance and environmental sustainability.

Mr Sheehan has worked for over a decade in the hazardous waste sector, specialising in compliance, operations, technical and commercial roles across waste collection, treatment and recovery. About his new role, he said, “The transition to Geocycle comes with both exciting opportunities and challenges. One of the biggest hurdles is driving change, both in terms of sourcing materials and redefining the perception of waste and cement in the wider industry. However, it’s a sector that’s growing rapidly and I’m excited to contribute to Aggregate Industries and the wider Holcim group’s ongoing efforts to find innovative solutions and be part of the journey to become net-zero by 2050.”

Based primarily at the Cauldon cement plant (UK), Mr Sheehan will travel across the UK and Europe to meet with customers, suppliers and partners. The company’s Geocycle facility at the Cauldon plant supports the manufacture of lower carbon cementitious products, through the supply of ‘greener’ non-fossil fuel sources, as well as the provision of alternative raw materials to create more sustainable building solutions.