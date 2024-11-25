Advertisement

UltraTech Cement is ramping up its adoption of electric trucks as part of its sustainable transportation strategy, supporting the Government of India’s eFAST initiative.

Following the successful deployment of five e-trucks earlier this year, UltraTech has announced plans to add 100 electric trucks in the coming months and expand its fleet to 500 by June 2025. The company has signed a transport service contract to deploy these e-trucks for transporting 75,000tpm of clinker from its Dhar Cement Works in Madhya Pradesh to its Dhule Cement Works grinding unit in Maharashtra. The round trip spans 400km and is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 17,000tpa.

The pilot programme, which focussed on understanding the operational challenges of green trucks, helped UltraTech establish charging infrastructure and implement driver training. The company is now exploring additional routes and has proposed new pilots between its manufacturing units to expand the initiative further.

K C Jhanwar, managing director of UltraTech Cement, commented, "UltraTech is fully committed to realising its Net Zero goal by 2050. We have taken a holistic approach to integrating sustainability in our business conduct. The scale-up of EV trucks in our logistics operations underscores our commitment to drive the implementation of sustainable practices in the industry."

Currently, UltraTech operates over 468 CNG trucks and 67 LNG trucks across its facilities, reinforcing its broader commitment to sustainable logistics.