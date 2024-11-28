Advertisement

Following Mississippi Lime Co’s US$500m offer for a stake in Chile-based cement producer Cementos Bío Bío, Grupo Gloria-owned Yura has improved its initial offer of CLP1092.10 (US$1.12)/share for up to 53m shares to CLP1450/share.

The offer is voluntary (ie, it is not required by law) and that it is not intended for the offeror to acquire control of CBB. The total amount of the offer in the event that the acquisition is completed is CLP76,850m.

The term date of the offer is 30 days, starting 14 November 2024 with the offeror reserving the right to extend the offer period. The first and last day of the term will begin and end with the opening and closing hours of the stock market.