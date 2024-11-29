Advertisement

Cemento Melón posted a 2.1 YoY per cent drop in revenue to CLP180,309.39m (US$184.3m) in the 9M24.

Operating costs increased by 6.8 per cent YoY to CLP133,468.444m, driven mainly by exchange rate effects and the sales mix.

EBITDA dropped by 62 per cent YoY to CLP7797.14m with a decrease in margins, scheduled maintenance expenses of the kiln at the La Calera plant, a green tax in the cement business and the extraordinary income in 2023 from the advance recovery of the Ventanas grinding loss insurance has key reasons for the result.



The company reported a net loss of CLP-11,078.34m in the 9M24 when compared with a profit of CLP32.05m in the year-ago period.