Limak Cement, Türkiye's leading cement producer, has successfully commissioned a new roller press at its Kilis cement plant in a record time of approximately 10 months, overcoming the challenging conditions following the Kahramanmaras earthquake earlier this year.

The investment supports the region's post-earthquake recovery efforts and aligns with Limak Cement’s energy efficiency and 2050 Net Zero Carbon roadmap. The new equipment is expected to deliver a 17 per cent reduction in cement grinding energy consumption and cut annual indirect carbon emissions by 7000t.

The roller press inauguration was led by Limak Cement COO, Ramazan Abay, who highlighted the collaboration between the company’s central investment teams, plant staff, and suppliers, including Sinoma Overseas and Teknoçim. Limak Cement expressed gratitude to all involved for their contributions to the project’s success.