Advertisement

The Cambodian Cement Manufacturing Association (CCMA) has reported that the cement industry in the country produced 6.84Mt of cement in the 10M24, up two per cent when compared with the 10M23.

The country operates five cement plants and a sixth plant for Conch International Holding at Aoral is currently under construction. The five cement plants have a cement capacity of 8.65Mta. The greenfield plant at Aoral will add a further 2.1Mta. A 1Mta cement plant has also been announced belonging to Dongfang Junma Cement, which will be located at Trent.



The CCMA’s Secretary-General said, “Currently, locally produced cement accounts for 80 to 90 per cent of the annual domestic requirement. Production is expected to increase further next year.”

He added that in 2024, prices ranged from US$90/t to US$100/t, reflecting a US$3-$5 decrease compared to 2023.