Cement Australia, a joint venture between Heidelberg Materials and Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd, will expand its footprint through the acquisition of BCG Cement, part of the Buckeridge Group of Companies.

BCG Cement operates a 1.3Mta grinding plant at Perth Naval Base as well as a 0.35Mta grinding unit at Canning Vale, Western Australia. It serves the Western Australian market with a portfolio that includes cement, concrete, quarry products, asphalt and transport operations.

“The acquisition of BGC complements and expands our growing business in Australia, marking an important strategic step to further strengthen our existing footprint in this attractive core market,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.