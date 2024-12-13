Advertisement

Martin Engineering, has announced fresh expansion in Central Asia with a new business unit in Kazakhstan. Based in the country’s largest city and commercial centre, Almaty, in the southeast of Kazakhstan, the new venture will act as a regional hub enabling Martin to bring its full range of products and services to the fast-growing mining sector across central Asia.

The decision to establish a business unit in Kazakhstan builds on the Martin Engineering’s success in the country to date. Now Kazakhstan’s mining and mineral processing companies have access to a broader portfolio of exceptional conveyor products, such as Martin’s revolutionary CleanScrape® belt cleaners, versatile Orion SQC2S™ Secondary Belt Cleaner, and high performance Air Cannons featuring SMART™ Series Nozzles to ensure optimal material flow.

Kazakh customers can also benefit from faster service response times, improved supply chain logistics and new product trials, as well as enhanced problem-solving services like Walk The Belt™ and tailor-made Foundations™ training for in-house maintenance teams.

The new business will be led by General Manager Oleg Glukhov, who has worked with Martin Engineering for the past seven years. He says Martin is well placed to support Kazakhstan’s leading minerals processing firms to improve operational performance and safety.