Alpacem is implementing another sub-project of its cement grinding (ZEUS) expansion programme in Wietersdorf, Austria. The on-site work for the construction of a silo plant for pre-ground semi-finished products is in full swing.

In cooperation between Alpacem Zement Austria, Alpacem Beton Austria and the construction company, the first major construction phase has now been completed. This stage includes the special civil engineering with 16 pieces of bored piles at a depth of 26m and the foundation slab with 475m³ of concrete, in which more than 80t of steel are used.

The concrete was supplied by the company's ready-mixed concrete mixing plant in Klagenfurt, which was built this year, and was tested by Alpacem’s application engineers. The foundation slab was concreted within one day.

The project is now going into the winter break for a few weeks until the temperatures allow the building construction to continue. In the second major construction phase, the work on the structural and sliding construction of the silo system will be carried out.