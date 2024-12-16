Advertisement

Dal Engineering and Fons Technology International in Turkey have completed a number of orders for the cement sector in recent months.

From the DAL workshop, a kiln shell Ø3.8m x 2.600m was successfully dispatched to Lukavac Cement doo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

DAL Engineering Group has similarly delivered and installed a fully integrated rotary dryer, measuring Ø3m x 22m, at ZKW Otterbein’s cement and lime plant in Germany. This advanced equipment is designed to optimise production processes, improving both efficiency and sustainability within the cement and lime sectors.

Meanwhile, Fons Technology International, part of the DAL Engineering Group, has successfully delivered and commissioned a state-of-the-art clinker roller crusher with a capacity of 4000tpd for the Bouskoura plant (LafargeHolcim group) in Morocco.



