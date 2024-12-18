Advertisement

Cimpor Global Holdings has signed a landmark agreement with the Cameroon Investment Promotion Agency (API) for the establishment of a modern gypsum factory in Kribi, Cameroon.

Cimpor Gypsum Cameroon’s plant will have a production capacity of 1200tpd and will be the largest in the region. The EUR60m investment highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and local economic development, according to Cimpor Global Holdings.

The latest project is part of the company’s investment package in the country. earlier Earlier this year, Cimpor launched a new calcined clay plant in Kribi.